NCL Division Three round-up: Millom carve out key win at the bottom

MILLOM leapfrogged visitors MYTON in the battle to move clear of the re-election zone thanks to an impressive response to the Warriors’ bright start.

The sides who finish in the bottom two places will have to seek the thumbs-up from their peers at next year’s annual general meeting for continued membership of the flagship amateur league.

And these two went into the crucial fixture having each lost their previous three games – and with Beverley and Milford (both winless before Saturday) sitting below them.

Millom, thanks in part to the margin of this triumph, are now ahead of Myton on points difference, although the Cumbrians could have done without Milford seeing off Distington, or Featherstone Lions (who were also in the danger area) beating leaders Saddleworth.

Hull outfit Myton went in front in the seventh minute, Josh Brannigan sweeping over and Jack Sanderson – their best player – adding the extras.

But Millom, with Kian McPherson leading from the front, restored parity on 13 minutes, McPherson crashing in and Lee Postlethwaite improving.

Millom, becoming increasingly dominant, went in at the break 18-6 up, Postlethwaite having converted touchdowns on 21 and 34 minutes by, respectively, Connor Terrill and Jack Barker.

Hadley Thompson maintained the momentum on the restart, nipping over after ten minutes for Postlethwaite to add his fourth and last goal.

The sinbinning of Layton French on 53 minutes for a high tackle did nothing to disrupt the Woolybacks, Myton failing to make use of the extra man. And, when back to full complement, Millom extended their lead when Barker grabbed his second try.

Myton hit back through Sanderson, Sam Hogg tagging on the conversion, but Millom had the last word when Thompson registered his second try on 73 minutes.

PACESETTERS SADDLEWORTH RANGERS went down to a first defeat of the season with a 32-16 reverse at FEATHERSTONE LIONS, who had lost their previous two games.

The Lions went 10-0 up with the help of a James Metcalfe brace but were 16-10 behind early in the second period, Rangers having posted tries by Sam Hart, Louis Winterbottom and Finn Winterbottom, with Connor Whitehead adding a couple of goals.

The Lions, however, confirmed their mettle by assuming an eight-point lead with tries for Davi Garahan and Ash Allman-Brooke before Elliott Bell sealed victory with a solo score ten minutes from time. Liam Kay added the conversion and a subsequent penalty to complete a six-goal contribution.

KEIGHLEY ALBION are second, by virtue of points difference, after registering a 28-26 win at LEIGH EAST.

Albion, who led 22-10 early in the second half – Callum Hudson converting three of tries by Jamie Stephenson, Alex Young, Tolly Lickley and Lewis Hutchinson – looked destined for defeat when East went four points clear through touchdowns by Ryan Barnes, Kieron Prescott (a penalty try) and Craig Mullen, with Adam Holland adding two goals.

But in a last-ditch attack, Hudson grabbed a levelling score and former professional ace Ben Stead landed the pressure-cooker, match-winning conversion.

Prescott and Jasper Cockle had crossed in the first half for the hosts with Mullen (who was yellow carded shortly before the break for dissent) adding a goal.

BENTLEY are third, on points difference, but were made to work hard for a 24-16 victory by winless BEVERLEY.

The East Riding side were 10-6 ahead at half-time, having recovered from Grant Hill’s try with touchdowns for Tom Burnett and Jordan Train.

The Doncaster outfit eased to a 14-point lead with tries by Tony Turton, Keiran Lewis and Jordan Middleton, with Lewis completing a four-goal haul. Lewis Miller’s last-gasp touchdown, with Ben White adding his second conversion, came too late to affect the outcome.

MILFORD recorded a first win of the season with a 34-0 verdict over DISTINGTON.

Hamish McLintock led the way with 18 points from two tries and five goals, and there was a brace for Josh Cawood.

Taylor Stephenson and Max Rooney closed the account in a game in which the Cumbrians, for whom James Motum was outstanding, were only 6-0 behind at the interval.