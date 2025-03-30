NCL Division Three round-up: Saddleworth Rangers topple Myron Warriors

SADDLEWORTH RANGERS are the early-season leaders, leapfrogging previously unbeaten table-toppers MYTON WARRIORS with a 16-0 win.

Rangers, who were 6-0 ahead at the interval, closed with two Evan Parry tries, a Joshua Johnson touchdown and a couple of Connor Whitehead goals.

Loose-forward Kieron Smith shone for the Warriors while, in a scrappy finale, Myton’s Jack Sanderson was sinbinned for dissent and Saddleworth’s Adam Jeffery for a high tackle.

FEATHERSTONE LIONS are behind Rangers only on points difference, having made it two wins in as many outings with a 22-12 success at MILFORD.

The hosts were 8-6 to the good shortly after half-time, courtesy of tries by Callum Platts and Will Todd.

The Lions, though, were 16-8 ahead before Todd garnered his second try, and went on to cement their win with an Ash Smith touchdown nine minutes from time, with Liam Kaye kicking his second goal.

The Lions, who held out in the last seven minutes following the sinbinning of Will Smith for delaying a restart, had previously posted tries by Danny Johnson, Will Smith and Alfie Beresford, with Johnson kicking a goal.

KEIGHLEY ALBION registered their first victory since returning to the NCL with a 35-22 result at BEVERLEY.

Albion, who were never behind, closed with a Josh Tenniswood brace and tries for James Stephenson, Ben Sagar, Adam Gaunt and Evan Jones. Callum Hudson landed three goals and Jacob Cox had two successes, while the fixture closed with an audacious field-goal by Ben Stead.

Tom Borman, Joe Rose, Ben Clarke and Lewis Harold replied for Beverley, for whom Ben Rowan kicked two conversions and Josh Poskitt improved one score. The hosts had Casey Hutchinson sinbinned for dissent, while Albion’s Gaunt spent ten minutes in the cooler for a professional foul.

MILLOM enjoyed a bright start at LEIGH EAST with a try in the fourth minute for Dom O’Brien which Jonty Peters improved.

East, though, were 26-12 ahead early in the second period, having blasted back through touchdowns by Marcus Mercer, Bernard Aboagye, Craig Mullen, Matty Aspinall and Ryan Barnes, three of which Mullen goaled.

The Woolybacks, who had responded through Tom Askew – Peters adding his second goal – reduced the arrears to six points with unconverted tries by Askew and Jon Hodgson, but East held out for a 26-20 win despite having Lewis Else sinbinned on 67 minutes for delaying a restart.

Jamie Friel scored his first try for DISTINGTON to give the Cumbrians a heady start at BENTLEY.

Scott George added the extras, but the Doncaster side trailed only 6-4 at the break after Tony Turton hit back on the half-hour.

Jack Penrice and Jesse-Joe Parker got Distington’s momentum going again, with tries in the third quarter, aided by a George conversion, securing a 16-4 lead.

Bentley came back again, however, Ben Sykes darting in on 63 minutes and Keiran Lewis goaling. But the visitors held out for a 16-10 success.