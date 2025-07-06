NCL Division Three round-up: Top two lose while Beverley win basement battle

THE top two both lost – but third-placed Keighley Albion were inactive and therefore unable to take advantage.

Leaders SADDLEWORTH, who had been edged seven days earlier by Albion, were toppled 18-4 by MYTON WARRIORS, who had been beaten 16-0 at Rangers.

Myton, who are now only two points behind the top three, posted tries by Tyler Asher, Josh Brannigan and Nathan Slater, with Jack Sanderson adding each goal in a game that was scoreless in the second period. Joe Taira replied for Saddleworth.

DISTINGTON, who had prevailed 16-10 in Doncaster, completed a double with a 17-14 verdict over BENTLEY.

Bentley hadn’t trailed until the 72nd minute, when Scott George edged the Cumbrians ahead with a field-goal. And his last-gasp penalty-goal sealed a memorable win which improved his side’s own promotion prospects.

Jaiden Hewer, Jack Penrice and Stephen Clarke had crossed for the Hens, George converting one of those scores, while Jack Jarmolinski, Ben Sykes and Jake Starbuck helped forge Bentley’s lead, Kieren Lewis booting a goal.

LEIGH EAST, who had won 26-20 at home, also had the better of the return at MILLOM, prevailing 26-10.

The Woolybacks, who had been 12-0 behind, posted tries by Connor Terrill and, at the end, Rio Walker, the first of which Jonty Peters converted.

East took the spoils through a try and five goals by Adam Holland and touchdowns to Cai O’Brien, Ben Wharton and Jordan Hellam. They have now won their last four games while Millom have lost their last three.

BEVERLEY beat MILFORD 46-0 in the meeting of the bottom two. Lewis Miller led the way with a hat-trick, and other tries went to Joe Roe, Jon Norman, George Cooke, Connor Matthews and Tom Burnett, with Ben White (four) and Cooke (three) kicking goals.

White and Milford’s Jayden Ellis were sinbinned following a late altercation.