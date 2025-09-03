Whitehaven directors step down

WHITEHAVEN have announced that directors Terry Barry and Alan Charlton have stepped down for health reasons.

Barry had three separate spells on the board, while Charlton had been in his role since July 2023.

The club said: “You will still see them both down at the club helping out when they can.

“Both of these gentlemen have put lots of time, money and effort into our club and will always be appreciated.”

The club’s remaining directors are Gary Eilbeck, Leslie Messenger and David Pennington.

Meanwhile, Whitehaven have announce they will be screening the Super League Grand Final and Ashes matches on the new big screen at their home ground.

It’s the latest revenue-driving initiative to bolster the playing budget.