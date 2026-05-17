Neil Tchamambe treble helps London Broncos past Doncaster

LONDON BRONCOS 52 DONCASTER 20

DAVID BALLHEIMER, Richmond Athletic Ground, Sunday

ON-LOAN Wakefield winger Neil Tchamambe scored a try treble as London finally dismissed Doncaster.

Last month, the South Yorkshire side gave the capital team a fright in the league before a try blast turned the game.

It wasn’t quite as close this time, although midway through the second half, a Doncaster win was by no means impossible.

The first possession for London, aided by a six-again, ended with a break by James Meadows, who passed to Luke Smith, who made the try-line untouched. Meadows added the first of six goals from ten attempts.

It took ten minutes for Doncaster to get into London’s half, but they were dangerous when they did.

Will Lovell stopped Titus Gwaze a metre from the line and Cory Aston’s last-tackle grubber was gathered by Morea Morea.

However there was no stopping Watson Boas, whose silky diagonal run ended next to the posts. Aston levelled with the kick.

A last-play knock-on gave London the ball back just outside Doncaster’s 30-metre line and after Liam Tindall was tackled in-goal, London went to the opposite wing for Tchamambe to cross.

The end-to-end nature continued, but Doncaster, despite receiving two penalties, blew a scoring chance with a knock-on and Sadiq Adebiyi ended the following possession with a burst through the defence, passing to Morea to charge over.

Gairo Voro appeared unlucky when penalised for a double movement, but London could not be stopped for long and in the 32nd minute, Ben Hursey-Hord crashed over beside the posts.

The first half ended with a fifth home try, Voro dancing through two tackles to touch down out wide, with Meadows off target from the tee for the first time.

The second half started, like the first, with a London score on their opening possession, Tchamambe sprinting down the right wing to make it 32-6.

But then the game turned. On the back of a penalty, Doncaster went the length of the field and James Glover forced his way over out on the left.

Aston was narrowly wide with his conversion attempt, but made no mistake after the next possession ended with Isaac Misky somehow finding some grass when surrounded by three opponents.

Mitieli Vulikijapani finished off another flowing move with a fourth Doncaster try, this time in the right corner. Aston’s conversion hung in the breeze, kissed the right-hand post and bounced away.

Nonetheless the margin was just twelve points and there was an air of concern among London fans.

However those fears were soon allayed as Adebiyi’s try, goaled by Meadows, was followed by three more, Smith and the speedy Voro completing their doubles and Tchamambe his treble, with the middle one improved.

GAMESTAR: London forward Sadiq Adebiyi’s strength and power was too much for Doncaster.

GAMEBREAKER: Adebiyi’s try on 61 minutes eased Broncos fans’ nerves after the visitors had crossed three times in the second half.

MATCHFACTS

BRONCOS

1 Morea Morea

5 Liam Tindall

2 Elliot Wallis

20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield

26 Neil Tchamambe

23 Gairo Voro

18 James Meadows

8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard

9 Sam Davis

28 Bobby Hartley

11 Luke Smith

21 Will Lovell

15 Sadiq Adebiyi

Subs (all used)

6 Connor O’Beirne

14 Finley Glare

19 Ben Hursey-Hord

24 Lewis Bienek

Tries: Smith (1, 65), Tchamambe (19, 45, 71), Morea (25), Hursey-Hord (32), Voro (39, 67), Adebiyi (61)

Goals: Meadows 6/10

DONCASTER

1 Tom Holmes

26 Mitieli Vulikijapani

11 Sam Smeaton

23 James Glover

18 Edene Gebbie

24 Watson Boas

6 Cory Aston

27 Titus Gwaze

19 Connor Jones

25 Gadwin Springer

14 Jacob Jones

22 Luis Johnson

17 Muizz Mustapha

Subs (all used)

15 Jordan Baldwinson

16 Pauli Pauli

20 Isaac Misky

21 Tyla Hepi

Tries: Boas (15), Glover (49), Misky (52), Vulikijapani (55)

Goals: Aston 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6, 24-6, 28-6; 32-6, 32-10, 32-16, 32-20, 38-20, 42-20, 48-20, 52-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Broncos: Neil Tchamambe; Doncaster: Watson Boas

Penalty count: 3-8

Half-time: 28-6

Referee: Ryan Cox