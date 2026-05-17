Neil Tchamambe treble helps London Broncos past Doncaster

LONDON BRONCOS 52 DONCASTER 20
DAVID BALLHEIMER, Richmond Athletic Ground, Sunday
ON-LOAN Wakefield winger Neil Tchamambe scored a try treble as London finally dismissed Doncaster.
Last month, the South Yorkshire side gave the capital team a fright in the league before a try blast turned the game.
It wasn’t quite as close this time, although midway through the second half, a Doncaster win was by no means impossible.
The first possession for London, aided by a six-again, ended with a break by James Meadows, who passed to Luke Smith, who made the try-line untouched. Meadows added the first of six goals from ten attempts.
It took ten minutes for Doncaster to get into London’s half, but they were dangerous when they did.
Will Lovell stopped Titus Gwaze a metre from the line and Cory Aston’s last-tackle grubber was gathered by Morea Morea.
However there was no stopping Watson Boas, whose silky diagonal run ended next to the posts. Aston levelled with the kick.
A last-play knock-on gave London the ball back just outside Doncaster’s 30-metre line and after Liam Tindall was tackled in-goal, London went to the opposite wing for Tchamambe to cross.
The end-to-end nature continued, but Doncaster, despite receiving two penalties, blew a scoring chance with a knock-on and Sadiq Adebiyi ended the following possession with a burst through the defence, passing to Morea to charge over.
Gairo Voro appeared unlucky when penalised for a double movement, but London could not be stopped for long and in the 32nd minute, Ben Hursey-Hord crashed over beside the posts.
The first half ended with a fifth home try, Voro dancing through two tackles to touch down out wide, with Meadows off target from the tee for the first time.
The second half started, like the first, with a London score on their opening possession, Tchamambe sprinting down the right wing to make it 32-6.
But then the game turned. On the back of a penalty, Doncaster went the length of the field and James Glover forced his way over out on the left.
Aston was narrowly wide with his conversion attempt, but made no mistake after the next possession ended with Isaac Misky somehow finding some grass when surrounded by three opponents.
Mitieli Vulikijapani finished off another flowing move with a fourth Doncaster try, this time in the right corner. Aston’s conversion hung in the breeze, kissed the right-hand post and bounced away.
Nonetheless the margin was just twelve points and there was an air of concern among London fans.
However those fears were soon allayed as Adebiyi’s try, goaled by Meadows, was followed by three more, Smith and the speedy Voro completing their doubles and Tchamambe his treble, with the middle one improved.
GAMESTAR: London forward Sadiq Adebiyi’s strength and power was too much for Doncaster.
GAMEBREAKER: Adebiyi’s try on 61 minutes eased Broncos fans’ nerves after the visitors had crossed three times in the second half.
MATCHFACTS
BRONCOS
1 Morea Morea
5 Liam Tindall
2 Elliot Wallis
20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield
26 Neil Tchamambe
23 Gairo Voro
18 James Meadows
8 Reagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Sam Davis
28 Bobby Hartley
11 Luke Smith
21 Will Lovell
15 Sadiq Adebiyi
Subs (all used)
6 Connor O’Beirne
14 Finley Glare
19 Ben Hursey-Hord
24 Lewis Bienek
Tries: Smith (1, 65), Tchamambe (19, 45, 71), Morea (25), Hursey-Hord (32), Voro (39, 67), Adebiyi (61)
Goals: Meadows 6/10
DONCASTER
1 Tom Holmes
26 Mitieli Vulikijapani
11 Sam Smeaton
23 James Glover
18 Edene Gebbie
24 Watson Boas
6 Cory Aston
27 Titus Gwaze
19 Connor Jones
25 Gadwin Springer
14 Jacob Jones
22 Luis Johnson
17 Muizz Mustapha
Subs (all used)
15 Jordan Baldwinson
16 Pauli Pauli
20 Isaac Misky
21 Tyla Hepi
Tries: Boas (15), Glover (49), Misky (52), Vulikijapani (55)
Goals: Aston 2/4
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6, 24-6, 28-6; 32-6, 32-10, 32-16, 32-20, 38-20, 42-20, 48-20, 52-20
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Broncos: Neil Tchamambe; Doncaster: Watson Boas
Penalty count: 3-8
Half-time: 28-6
Referee: Ryan Cox