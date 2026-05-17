Widnes Vikings fight back to get past Newcastle Thunder

WIDNES VIKINGS 30 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 20

JAMES GORDON, Robin Park Arena, Wigan, Sunday

WIDNES produced a brilliant second-half display to fight back from 18-0 then 20-6 down to reach the 1895 Cup semi-finals.

In a game played at Robin Park Arena in Wigan due to the unavailability of the DCBL Stadium, Newcastle looked well poised as they opened up a three-score first-half advantage.

Noah Whittingham burst onto a short ball from Nikau Williams to put Myles Harrison over wide out to open the scoring on five minutes (the secondrow converted his own try).

And Thunder stretched their lead when Nathan Connell put the ball down on the last tackle for the Vikings and it was picked up and fed for Jude Ferreira to go 70 metres the opposite way, Harrison tagging on the two again.

Newcastle were containing Widnes with the ball and ending sets on their terms, and a high kick by Taylor Pemberton was allowed to bounce and nearly opened up for Harvey Reynolds.

Widnes thought they had got on the board on the half-hour mark, Ryan Ince finishing acrobatically, only to be pulled back for a forward pass.

And they fell further behind on the stroke of half-time when quick hands on the left created enough space for Brad Ward to tip-toe down the left touchline, with Harrison goaling.

Widnes had it all to do in the second half but they got off to the best possible start when Jack Billington, who earlier in the set had won a penalty to get them upfield, reached over the line from close range off a Leon Hayes short ball. Hayes added the first of five conversions from five.

Smart footwork by Hayes was halted by an obstruction call as Widnes tried to close the gap further, but Newcastle were gifted the opportunity to restore a three-score advantage on 53 minutes when Matty Fozard was penalised for offside right in front of the posts, Harrison not needing a second invitation to make it 20-6.

When Fozard was held up over the line when he had seemingly scored and Connell was judged to have put a foot in touch when notching after the hour, it looked like Widnes were heading out of the competition.

However they turned it around with a blistering final 15 minutes which left Newcastle dazed.

Max Roberts hit a strong line to weave through for his side’s second try and they went back to back when Hayes’ high kick was caught by the chasing Joe Edge, and he found Danny Langtree via Tom Gilmore to crash over close to the posts.

Now back within two, Widnes took the lead for the first time with seven minutes to play, Hayes’ short ball putting hardworking Sam Wilde over.

And they finished with a flourish when in a trademark move, Gilmore put on an inside pass for Jack Owens which evoked memories of a similar score which sent Widnes to Wembley in this competition back in 2019.

GAMESTAR: Jordan Johnstone epitomised Widnes’ attitude and workrate in the second half.

GAMEBREAKER: Once the Vikings hit the front through Wilde, there was no way back for Newcastle.

MATCHFACTS



VIKINGS

23 Nathan Connell

25 Kieran Taylor

3 Jack Owens

4 Joe Edge

5 Ryan Ince

26 Leon Hayes

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

16 Danny Langtree

12 Max Roberts

11 Sam Wilde

15 Lewis Hall

Subs

6 Joe Lyons (not used)

14 Matty Fozard

20 Jack Billington

28 Jack Houghton

Tries: Billington (42), Roberts (65), Langtree (67), Wilde (72), Owens (79)

Goals: Hayes 5/5

THUNDER

27 Jordan Lipp

2 Andy Djeukessi

4 Jude Ferreira

1 Myles Harrison

5 Brad Ward

31 Nikau Williams

9 Taylor Pemberton

8 Bailey Antrobus

30 Tom Inman

15 Brenden Santi

11 Harvey Reynolds

12 Noah Whittingham

13 Sam Cook

Subs (all used)

18 Ukuma Ta’ai

10 Ryan Jackson

20 Mitch Clark

25 Jack Smith

Tries: Harrison (5), Ferreira (14), Ward (37)

Goals: Harrison 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 6-18, 6-20, 12-20, 18-20, 24-20, 30-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Jordan Johnstone; Thunder: Brenden Santi

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 0-18

Referee: Matty Lynn

Attendance: 596