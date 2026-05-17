Rochdale Hornets have too much for Goole Vikings

ROCHDALE HORNETS 24 GOOLE VIKINGS 6

CHARLIE BOYER, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday

JUNIOR SA’U shone as Rochdale produced a determined five-try show to seal their progress.

Following a tight opening 15 minutes in which neither side managed to break through or create a meaningful attack, it was Goole who came closest to scoring first as Josh Guzdek weaved around the Hornets defence to set up a great position, but strong goal-line defence kept them at bay.

Just after the midway point of the first half Rochdale had their best opportunity so far as amid a frantic last-tackle play, Jack Hansen hoisted a kick up and over the Vikings defence, but the bounce got the better of Jaden Dayes.

The deadlock was finally broken after 26 minutes and it was Rochdale who drew first blood thanks to Hansen, who sliced through a gap to finish.

They were almost in again five minutes later but a forward pass from Tom Ashton to Dan Nixon proved to be the downfall of the move.

In an attritional first 40, chances were few and far between with neither team gaining an edge over the other and with the home side holding that slender four-point lead at the turn.

Five minutes in to the second period, Rochdale had their second of the afternoon and sparked the game into life as Lewis Hatton pounced on a loose ball to score next to the posts before Max Flanagan added the extras.

Just before the hour mark, Rochdale handed the opposition a hammer blow as Jordan Paga broke from deep in his own half to leave the Goole defence behind with Flanagan on hand to finish the job on his inside before converting his own try from bang in front of the sticks.

Goole weren’t out of the tie however, and moments later they were on the scoreboard as Harry Aldous exploited a gap in the Rochdale defence to dive over before former Hornet Jack Miller cut the deficit to ten points from the tee.

Rochdale thought they were in again with 15 minutes to go after Sa’u found his way over from a sharp pass from Ethan Wood, but he was adjudged to be in touch before grounding.

But Sa’u did have try in his side’s next attacking set to make it 20-6, then TJ Boyd finished the scoring with a long-distance run and touchdown.

GAMESTAR: Junior Sa’u was at the heart of Rochdale’s victory, showing his class and experience as well as grabbing a try.

GAMEBREAKER: The late length-of-the-field effort from TJ Boyd ended any faint Goole hopes.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Max Flanagan

2 Dan Nixon

3 Tom Ashton

4 Junior Sa’u

22 TJ Boyd

7 Jordan Paga

25 Jack Hansen

8 Jaden Dayes

19 Luke Waterworth

23 Chris Barratt

12 Ethan Wood

9 Ross Whitmore

13 Jordan Syme

Subs (all used)

10 Lewis Hatton

18 Jordan Andrade

20 Joe Hickey

31 Jay Scriven

Tries: Hansen (26), Hatton (45), Flanagan (57), Sa’u (67), Boyd (72)

Goals: Flanagan 2/5

VIKINGS

1 Josh Guzdek

5 Callum Shaw

6 Mackenzie Harman

3 Cooper Howlett

18 Connor Barley

22 Callum Rutland

7 Jack Miller

10 Tyler Craig

31 Will Jubb

30 Liam Watts

4 Keenen Tomlinson

13 Harry Aldous

9 Jeylan Hodgson

Subs (all used)

24 Alex Holdstock

25 Brad Bullock

16 Harry Medlicott

19 Ben Hodder

Tries: Aldous (60)

Goals: Miller 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0; 10-0, 16-0, 16-6, 20-6, 24-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Junior Sa’u; Vikings: Liam Watts

Penalty count: 4-7

Half-time: 4-0

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

Attendance: 395