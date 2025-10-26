Nerves played part in Wembley loss says England veteran John Bateman

JOHN BATEMAN believes England have got the nerves out of their system as they aim to hit back against Australia in the second Ashes Test in Liverpool.

At 32, the North Queensland Cowboys second row was the third-oldest player on the field for England in the opening Test of the series at Wembley on Saturday and most experienced in terms of international caps, winning his 27th for his country.

Bateman felt nerves played a part in England’s below-par showing in the 26-6 defeat which saw Australia take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, but expects a response in training and when the team step out onto the field at Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1.

“I don’t think it will be a challenge (to bounce back),” Bateman said. “Everyone looked a little nervous, for some reason, so it’s probably good to get that out of their system.

“There were a couple of young kids in there and a couple of lads making their debuts, and I think everyone will be excited to get back into training.

“There will be some sore bodies, no doubt about that, but everyone is looking forward to getting back into training.

“I think we were in a corner anyway. Everyone put us in a corner ahead of the first Test.”

Even the oldest player in the team, Alex Walmsley, was making only his seventh England appearance and first since the 30-10 win away to France in October 2021.

The 35-year-old prop, who came off the interchange bench, admitted Shaun Wane’s side have plenty to work on following the loss to Australia, yet retained an optimistic outlook.

“A lot (of work to do) – there’s no doubt in that,” Walmsley said. “We’ve lost by a fair few points, but we’ll have an honest review and reflection on the game and the performance, and find some ways we can improve and hopefully close that margin.

“It’s a three-Test series, and there are two more opportunities to go and right some wrongs from today and try to get ourselves back into the series.”