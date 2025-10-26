‘We knew England would try and take our heads off’ says Angus Crichton

AUSTRALIA’s two-try hero Angus Crichton says the Kangaroos were disappointed in their first half display in the first Test at Wembley and will look to improve heading into Liverpool.

The Aussies finished with a 26-6 victory in London on Saturday, after ending the first half with an 8-0 lead.

Crichton scored two tries in the second half as the Kangaroos dominated proceedings.

“England were firing up. We knew they were going to come hard early, but we had to weather it and we did a good job of it,” said Crichton.

“I wasn’t surprised by England’s performance. We knew they were going to try and take our heads off and be that really aggressive team, and we know they are. They’ll be ramping up again in this second game.

“We were disappointed with ourselves in that first half. A lot of errors, a lot of dropped ball, we let them into the game. So we’ll look into trying to catch those balls and finish those passes and build more pressure. It was disappointing in that sense.”

Reece Walsh was electric for Australia, the fullback scoring two tries and making two line breaks.

“You blink and you miss him,” Crichton said. “He’s that fast, that dangerous, he’s still so young as well. It was wonderful for him to get that opportunity today and he did a great job.”

The Roosters forward expressed his support for the Ashes and for luring rugby union fans and players across on the back of the series.

“I love the Ashes,” he said. “I think it’s a great concept and it’s great for Rugby League, especially over here where it’s more union-dominated.

“A lot of union guys will be tuning in today to see the great sport that is Rugby League. I think we would have won a few over tonight.

“I know there were a few Springboks in the crowd. I met Henry Pollock when they were over for the Lions tour, they came to the game, so I think we might be turning a few union players to get them into the green and gold.”