New book celebrates history of grassroots rugby league in Halifax

A NEW book, ‘A History of Halifax Amateur Rugby League’ will be required reading for anyone with even just a passing interest in the grassroots game.

Written by Andrew Hardcastle, who has also penned similarly excellent tomes on the town’s professional club, his latest offering tracks the progress and achievements of teams in the area, going right back to before the launch of the Rugby Football League (then known as the Northern Union) in 1895.

Superbly researched, it contains 140 pages, with a wide range of evocative photographs of historic teams (some now defunct) and legendary players, including several from prior to the First World War.