Matty Russell makes Catalans Dragons his ninth Super League club

MATTY RUSSELL says the opportunity to join a ninth different Super League team was too good to turn down.

The experienced winger has made a quick return to the top division by signing a one-year deal at Catalans Dragons.

He was released by Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season and joined Oldham, but didn’t make an appearance for the Championship side.

Catalans came calling following a season-ending knee injury for winter arrival Manase Kaho.

They’ve replaced the prolific former Queensland Cup player with a 32-year-old who has 51 top-flight tries to his name, exactly half of his career total.

Along with 25 over two spells at Warrington Wolves, and 13 during his previous time in France with Toulouse Olympique, Russell has registered tries with Wigan Warriors (three), Toronto Wolfpack (two), Leigh Centurions (four), Hull FC (one, across two loan stints twelve years apart) and Wakefield (three).

He also made one appearance for Leeds Rhinos two years ago but didn’t score.

And the Scotland international insists he still has more to give, saying: “I feel ready and motivated.

“I believe in my ability, and now it’s about letting my actions do the talking throughout the season.

“I’m looking forward to earning my place and bringing healthy competition to the squad every week.

“I’ve heard so many great things about the club and its supporters, and I can’t wait to experience that passion first-hand.

“I’ve admired the club for a long time throughout my career, and to now have the opportunity to represent it is something I’m truly proud of.

“For my family to be able to visit and see me play here will create some unforgettable memories.

“The fast, aggressive style of rugby the Dragons play really suits my game, and I can’t wait to get out there and contribute.”

Dragons coach Joel Tomkins, briefly a team-mate of Russell’s at first club Wigan, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Matty into our squad for the rest of the season.

“He is proven at Super League level and gives us great quality at both ends of the field with his yardage carries and try-scoring ability.

“He provides us with competition for places in his position which is vital for a successful team environment.”