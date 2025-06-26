Reece Lyne eyes up a Doncaster play-off charge

DONCASTER captain Reece Lyne reckons consistency is the key to sealing a second-tier play-off place for the first time since 2014.

Paul Cooke, now in charge of divisional rivals Featherstone, was player-coach of a side that finished fourth.

Doncaster’s hopes were ended by a 58-24 home defeat by Sheffield, and the following season, they were relegated.

A return to the Championship was finally achieved by winning the League One play-offs in 2023.

In the aftermath, former England centre Lyne joined after eleven seasons at Wakefield, and helped Richard Horne’s side finish eighth last year.

The 32-year-old has no doubt Doncaster have a squad capable of making the top six, and believes “tidying up” their performances will pay dividends.

The 50-12 success at Batley was a sixth win in twelve league games this time around – and a third in four.

And he pointed out: “We have a great chance to put ourselves into a play-off position, and we know we are capable.

“We’ve been inconsistent this season, but hopefully we are building in the right direction, and remembering that everything starts from doing the basics properly.

“In a tight division like this one, good discipline and effort areas are crucial, and we have to turn up with the right attitude every week.”

Reviewing the defeat of Batley, Lyne added: “It was a really good result at a tough place to play, especially with the slope, but there are things to improve on.

“We started well, but then let them back into it, and while our scrambling defence on our own try-line was good, we spoke at half-time about tidying things up.

“We were going downhill in the second half, and we were confident we could come home strongly, and it was good to put a few scores on them.”

With a bye round this weekend, Doncaster are next in action against Toulouse in France on Saturday, July 5.