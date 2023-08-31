New rugby league club created in northern hemisphere as the beautiful city of Lyon gets investment

A new rugby league club has been created in the northern hemisphere in a bid to grow the game in a once historic 13-a-side territory.

The incredible city of Lyon in France is set to be reformed with president Ronel Zenon and marketing manager Cyprien Colot starting the project and calling for players to join the new adventure.

A former player of Saint-Martin-de-Crau, Colot arrived in Lyon for professional reasons but also with the firm intention of (re)launching a rugby league team in one of the largest cities in France.

The short-term ambition objective is to recruit as many players as possible and to build a team at the lowest level.

Colot said: “I’m passionate about rugby league, I wanted to take on a crazy but feasible bet: relaunching a historic club, and therefore FC Lyon XIII.

“We are trying to get this club going again because we see great potential. Partners would be ready to also join the adventure, but for this we must first restructure the club at all levels.

“This obviously involves creating a flagship team with a sufficient number of players to meet the demands of a season. Lyon is a big city passionate about sport and rugby league had its heyday.

“I am convinced that we can bring the club back from the ashes and regain the notoriety of the sport in this city.”

