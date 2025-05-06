New rugby league club formed in Glasgow ahead of Scottish season

THE Scottish Rugby League season, which starts on Saturday, May 17, will – as revealed in the League Express April 14 issue – include an extra team. That side has been unveiled as West End Warriors, of Glasgow.

The fledgling outfit will join city neighbours Glasgow RL, together with Edinburgh Eagles and Forth Valley Vikings, in a four-team men’s competition in which sides will play each other once at home and once away, with the campaign climaxing in a Grand Final on Saturday, August 9 at a venue to be confirmed.

West End Warriors will host Edinburgh on the season’s opening day, with Forth Valley meeting Glasgow RL.

A driving force behind the Warriors is Niall Hall, who captained Scotland against Netherlands last year.

The international, who has featured with several clubs in an illustrious career, admitted: “Like many great ideas, the foundation of a team in the West End began in the pub.

“But it’s quickly become a reality. We’re thrilled by the level of interest, especially from rugby union players in Glasgow keen to try their hand at League over the summer.

“While we know we’ll face tough competition from more established teams, we’re excited to see where we can finish come August.”

Scotland RL official Barry McGuffog added: “As the vast majority of the West End Warriors team will be new to Rugby League, I’m looking forward to seeing how they get on.

“Meanwhile, the fact that we sent an entirely domestic-based team to the Netherlands last year has spiked interest.

“Guys who play union over winter have returned to their clubs as capped internationals with heritage numbers and some teammates have identified that Rugby League can potentially provide them with opportunities and recognition that rugby union can’t.”

McGuffog and his colleagues have included three nines tournaments in the domestic calendar.

The first will be staged on Saturday in Edinburgh. Glasgow will host the second, on Saturday, June 7, and the last will take place at Forth Valley on Saturday, July 5.