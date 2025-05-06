Salford Red Devils chief executive Chris Irwin resigns

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ chief executive Chris Irwin has resigned with immediate effect.

Irwin only took up the role in February of this year after a consortium purchased the club.

Irwin had previously been with the Red Devils as chief commercial officer and left the same role at Exeter City FC to return to Salford.

However, uncertainty surrounding the ownership and payments made to staff and players continues to plague the club.

Irwin had previously told Sky Sports: “We are right on the wire in terms of cash.

“They (the new owners) are drip-feeding money into us until our large funds arrive and we’ve got to cut the cloth accordingly.

“It’s a consortium, two guys are heading it up – Saia Kalahi and Kurt Graver – and the investors are behind them with a large chunk of funds in Switzerland and in LA.

“These people are not rugby league people. I think they are interested in the stadium, the land around it, the development, they are looking to put a 200-room hotel on the grounds and an indoor sports arena.

“That’s what their interests are and we are a caveat for that. We will get 20 percent of the stadium as a club which will give us more security than ever before.

“The matchday income was next to nothing but we will access those funds now.”