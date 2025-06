The top metre makers, offloaders, most try assists, errors and missed tackles in Super League

Top metre makers

1. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors – 2,107 metres made

2. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 2,003 metres made

3. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity – 1,878 metres made

4. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 1,720 metres made

5. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 1,713 metres made

Offloads

1. Tevita Pangai Junior – Catalans Dragons – 28 offloads

2. Taane Milne – Huddersfield Giants – 26 offloads

3. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC – 25 offloads

4. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 24 offloads

5. Kaide Ellis – Wigan Warriors – 21 offloads

Try assists

1. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards – 19 try assists

2. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos – 16 try assists

3. Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors – 14 try assists

3. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 14 try assists

5. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 14 try assists

Most errors

1. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity – 22 errors

2. Riley Lumb – Leeds Rhinos – 18 errors

3. Mark Percival – St Helens – 18 errors

4. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 18 errors

5. Nick Cotric – Catalans Dragons – 17 errors

Most missed tackles

1. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards – 64 missed tackles

2. Joe Shorrocks – Salford Red Devils – 51 missed tackles

3. Luke Keary – Catalans Dragons – 47 missed tackles

4. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 46 missed tackles

5. James Bentley – Leeds Rhinos – 44 missed tackles