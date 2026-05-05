Allan Coleman confident good times are ahead of Widnes Vikings

WIDNES VIKINGS head coach Allan Coleman insists there is a “real belief” that the club achieve big things this year.

Their recent 54-0 victory over Halifax was a seventh in ten league games as they slowly climb the ladder.

Coleman believes that with the increasing ruck speed this season is suiting his Widnes side.

“There’s a real belief in the group that we can do something really good this year,” Coleman said.

“We want to play a good brand of rugby because the rucks are that quick.

“Everything has sped up, and I just think our brand of rugby is a joy to watch.”

Coleman went on to wax lyrically about star centre Jack Owens, who has played over 200 games in a Widnes shirt over two spells.

“His rugby game is phenomenal, and his kicking game is superb,” added Coleman.

“He has a free role with me and he knows that, as long as he stays disciplined in structure.

“If he sees something eyes-up, he can do it because if he sees it means it will be on.

“He has got the freedom to do that.”