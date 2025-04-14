New Zealand Warriors table monster upgrade for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad following Super League interest

NEW ZEALAND WARRIORS have tabled a monster upgrade for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad following Super League interest in the playmaker.

The NRL side has given the 29-year-old a two-year contract offer in an attempt to ward off interest from the northern hemisphere, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Previously, The Daily Telegraph had claimed that Nicoll-Klokstad, a fullback by trade, would snub a contract extension with the Warriors to make the move to the northern hemisphere, with the Catalans Dragons a firmly interested party.

The 29-year-old has made a total of 51 appearances for the Warriors over two different spells, scoring 20 tries in the process.

But, Nicoll-Klokstad is best remembered for his time with the Canberra Raiders, where he registered 23 tries in 67 appearances, playing anywhere along the backline.

Warriors boss Andrew Webster was honest when asked about the future of the 29-year-old.

“It’s just the beast of professional sport, really,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said last week.

“On the players that are off contract, we think they have a big part to play in our club.

“We don’t want them to be wearing a jersey elsewhere, but we’ve got to keep talking through that. We don’t have trade windows, but I’m sure people negotiate outside trade windows in other sports.

“For me, they’re off contract on 1 November and, as soon as that deadline finishes, clubs are quick to act and start negotiating with players, and chasing them. They’re the rules – it is a bit frustrating, but everyone knows the rules.”