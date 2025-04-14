Tom Amone released by Canterbury Bulldogs with immediate effect ahead of Super League move

TOM AMONE has been released by Canterbury Bulldogs with immediate effect ahead of his move to Super League.

The former Leigh Leopards forward will join Castleford Tigers, as per All Out Rugby League, on a deal until the end of the 2025 season before linking up with Hull KR for 2026 and beyond.

The Bulldogs released a statement this morning confirming the release of the Tonga international.

“The Club has agreed to terms with Amone, granting the release so he can take up an opportunity at another Club,” the club said in a statement.

“The Club wishes him and his family all the best for the future.”

Amone is no stranger to Super League, having made 87 appearances for the Leopards including their 2023 Challenge Cup Final win.

That form ensured the 27-year-old returned to the NRL with a two-year deal at the Bulldogs, but he failed to crack the first-team.