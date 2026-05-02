‘We showed grit in abundance’ says York Knights boss

YORK KNIGHTS head coach Mark Applegarth praised the resilience and character of his severely depleted squad, with just 17 fit players available for selection in their battling 40-16 defeat at St Helens.

“We pride ourselves, as a unit, on the grit that we’ve got and we definitely showed that in abundance,” said the York boss.

“The 40/20 (by Tristan Sailor) was a real momentum shift. We were going set-for-set there and I thought if we got another try and put a bit of scoreboard pressure on Saints with the home crowd getting on their back, we might get a bit of joy.

“We’ve just got to make sure we concentrate for a full 80 and, if we do, we will be a match for anyone.

“We have to make sure the execution is there in attack and defence at those crucial moments as well.”