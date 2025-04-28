Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin calls for Man of Steel shake-up following Jake Connor’s rise to the top

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin believes the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award needs a shake-up after taking aim at Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor being sat at the top of the tree.

Connor has impressed for the Rhinos since making the move from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

But, Wilkin does not believe that he is the best player in the competition and deserves to be sat first in the rankings.

“The Man of Steel needs looking at. Is Jake Connor the best player in our competition right now? No,” Wilkin said live on Sky Sports.

“I don’t think Jake Connor is currently in the top five or six players in the competition. He is playing well in a Leeds that’s vastly improved and is playing in better parts of the field.”

Though Wilkin does not believe Connor should be top of the Man of Steel leaderboard, Wilkin does believe that the playmaker will be in the reckoning for the three Test Ashes series at the end of the season with Australia.

“He is touching the ball a lot more playing in the halves so I think he is a contender for the Ashes.

“I think Shaun Wane would like the way he has evolved and improved his mentality but that is still a work in progress.”