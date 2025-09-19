Wakefield Trinity triumph over Salford Red Devils on emotional night

SALFORD RED DEVILS 16 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 52

JOHN DAVIDSON, Salford Community Stadium, Friday

Salford Red Devils wrapped up their annus horribilis with a tough loss at home to Wakefield Trinity, though tougher times are to come.

Real doubts remain on when they will be back in Super League or whether they will still exist at all.

Salford’s long-running financial issues are far from over and the problems may finally be brought to a head in the next few weeks with the regular season now over.

Chants of ‘You’re not fit to run our club’ reverberated around the Salford Community Stadium, with the club’s fans keen to see the back of their mysterious Kiwi owners.

But while the Red Devils’ future is in the balance, Wakefield are heading to the semi-finals after a stunning first season back in the top light.

Salford were spirited but eventually could not match Trinity’s forward strength and explosive backs.

It was a terrible start for the visitors with Max Jowitt suffering a concussion and leaving the field after just a minute.

With emotion running high, the Red Devils were up for it and after just four minutes it was Esan Marster who grabbed the opening try, barging over with a big carry.

Rowan Milnes added the extras to make it 6-0.

Salford continued their impressive spell and soon after they were in again.

Milnes scooped up a loose kick and strolled away into space, finding Nathan Connell in support for an outstanding 80-metre try.

Wakefield seemed like they had barely gotten off the bus, but slowly started to work their way back into the contest.

Trinity marched their way downfield and finally got on the scoreboard in the 20th minute when Renouf Atoni crashed over.

Mason Lino nailed his kick from in front and the deficit was cut to six points.

Momentum had shifted to the visitors and Liam Hood was the next to strike.

After a period of good field position right near the Red Devils try-line, Hood darted from dummy half and forced his way over.

Lino’s conversion sealed it up at 12-12.

Right before half-time Trinity nabbed a third, this time from Tom Johnstone. It was the winger’s 100th try for his hometown club.

Lino had no issues with his kick, giving the visitors a six-point buffer at the break.

In the second half it Ky Rodwell crashed over under the sticks, which Lino duly converted.

Wakefield clinched the contest when Cam Scott dived over on the right wing from Lino’s floated cutout pass.

The halfback kept up his perfect run of conversions, with the score blowing out to 30-12.

The floodgates were opening now and Scott was the next to touch down, bringing up his brace.

There was still time for more salt to be rubbed into the wounds with Johnstone, Harvey Smith and Scott adding more four-pointers.

But drama hit on 73 minutes when Jack Walker scored in the corner, sparking a pitch invasion and numerous red flares.

The game was paused for at least five minutes as the stadium erupted with singing, protests and emotion.

GAMESTAR: Mason Lino was almost perfect with the boot and directed his team around well.

GAMEBREAKER: Tom Johnstone’s try right before half-time was a killer for Salford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The Rowan Milnes to Nathan Connell full-field try was spectacular.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Cam Scott (Wakefield)

2 pts – Mason Lino (Wakefield)

1 pt – Tom Johnstone (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

RED DEVILS

70 Jack Walker

28 Nathan Connell

17 Esan Marsters

66 Louix Gorman

9 Joe Mellor

69 Rowan Milnes

19 Justin Sangare

21 Sam Davis

16 Loghan Lewis

30 Tiaki Chan

67 Leon Ruan

24 Harvey Wilson

Subs (all used)

3 Nene Macdonald

57 Declan Murphy

50 Toby Warren

72 Isaac Shaw

18th man (not used)

29 Charlie Glover

Also in 21-man squad

27 Kai Morgan

Tries: Marsters (4), Connell (12), Walker (73)

Goals: Milnes 2/3

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

30 Jayden Myers

3 Cam Scott

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

31 Caius Faatili

11 Seth Nikotemo

17 Matty Storton

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

10 Ky Rodwell

12 Josh Griffin

21 Renouf Atoni

28 Harvey Smith

18th man (not used)

23 Josh Rourke

Also in 21-man squad

12 Mathieu Cozza

30 Jayden Myers

33 Noah High

Tries: Atoni (20), Hood (30), Johnstone (39, 62), Rodwell (50), Scott (55, 59, 70), Smith (67)

Goals: Lino 8/9

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Man of the Match

Red Devils: Rowan Milnes; Trinity: Mason Lino

Penalty count: 1-2

Half-time: 12-18

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 4,148