Newcastle Thunder pay tribute to ardent fan

NEWCASTLE THUNDER paid tribute to ardent fan Kevin Barlow at the first game since his death.

Prior to the match against Rochdale, which they lost 60-0, Thunder celebrated his life with a pre-match shirt presentation.

In tribute, Thunder said: “Right from the very start – win or lose, home or away, rain or shine – ‘King Kev’ was always there to put the boom in the Thunder Army.

“You only have to look at the Facebook comments to see how deeply he touched everyone he met on his journey through Rugby League from long away days in North Wales to belting out Abide With Me as part of the fans’ choir at the 2016 Challenge Cup final.

“Kevin Barlow wasn’t just a Thunder fan — he lived it. Rain or shine, win or lose, Kev backed Thunder with unmatched devotion and a booming voice from the stands that will echo in our memories and in the ears of match officials forever.

“He brought warmth, laughter, and unwavering spirit to every matchday. The terraces won’t be the same without him. His love for the sport — and the community around it — was something special.

“Gone too soon, but never forgotten. May you rest easy, Big Kev. The game will always carry your roar in the wind.”