Niall Evalds finds Super League club for 2026 and 2027

NIALL EVALDS has signed a two-year deal with Huddersfield Giants for 2026 and 2027.

Originally hailing from Halifax, Evalds joined the Giants on-loan half-way through the season, but the fullback has now penned a permanent deal after being ruled out for the rest of the campaign with injury.

Evalds was part of the Rovers’ 2024 side that made it all the way to the Super League Grand Final, but the 31-year-old has made just four appearances for KR and two for Huddersfield in 2025.

Now Evalds has reflected upon the new deal: “When I signed on loan it wasn’t with a short term view, it was to be at Giants for the next few years. I want to focus on getting back to enjoying it and doing what I can do”

“The start of my Giants career hasn’t gone particularly to plan, but I’m here for the longer term and I’m working really hard in rehab to get back stronger for next year.”

“I look at my time with KR and I had an undisrupted pre season, and a really good year off the back of that, so my focus is to nail pre season and not miss any sessions through injury. That’s where the relationships are made in pre season and the foundations are built to avoid what I’ve been through this year.

“I’m excited for pre season and getting back into full training with the boys and have a full pre season to get things right.”