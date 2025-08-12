St Helens with major injury blow

ST HELENS have been hit with a major injury blow to forward Jake Wingfield, who left the field early during Saints’ 34-4 win over Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

The 24-year-old had to be helped from the field with an ankle injury and now head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed that Wingfield will be going for a syndesmosis (ankle ligaments) operation injury in the next few days.

Wingfield has registered 17 appearances for Saints during the 2025 Super League campaign, featuring in a number of positions in the pack.

On the injury, Wellens said: “Jake has unfortunately done his syndesmosis and will require surgery on that. It is usually a seven to nine week return to play, which makes things very tight.

“That is not to say that all being well he couldn’t feature come play-off time, but there is a fair bit of work to do between now and then.

“We will put an arm around him and help him get back fit as soon as possible.”