Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e enjoying Oldham return

OLDHAM loanee Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e helped Sean Long’s promoted side send out an early-season statement of intent – then hailed experienced Australian ace Josh Drinkwater for his advice and guidance.

Hull KR’s 21-year-old talent made the first appearance of his second Roughyeds stint in the 50-4 destruction of York at Boundary Park, the biggest winning margin in the opening round of Championship action.

He first linked up with the Roughyeds last season, winning the League One Young Player of the Year award after his 15 tries in 18 games contributed significantly to the romp to the third-tier title.

PLT’s performances also helped earn a contract extension at Hull KR, who want him to push his claims for Super League inclusion via regular games in the Championship.

The son of former Sheffield stalwart and Samoa fullback Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, PLT started in rugby union in Leicester’s development system before switching codes with Keighley, where his father was on the books.

The pair played alongside each other before PLT was signed by Hull KR ahead of the 2022 campaign, when he featured seven times for them, as well as having temporary spells at Dewsbury and Rochdale.

In 2023, he played twice for Rovers and had a stint back at Keighley.

Ex-NRL Halfback Drinkwater, 31, was a prize signing from Warrington in the wake of Oldham’s promotion.

And PLT explained: “Drinky was a big help, not just to me but also the rest of the younger lads.

“One of the things he spoke about was doing the basics to really high standards, and I thought we did that, and if we keep doing it, we will make ourselves hard to beat.

“Drinky and the other experienced lads here help me out loads, and it felt good to be back in front of the fans, because they were great with me last year.

“And playing under Longy is good as he lets me express myself and gives me freedom as a fullback.”