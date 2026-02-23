Nigel Wood set to become permanent RFL chair

NIGEL WOOD has been nominated as the preferred candidate to become the next chair of the Rugby Football League.

The role was advertised in December with the intention for one chair to run the RFL, Rugby League Commercial and Super League in an alignment of the sport’s leadership.

Wood is already chair of the sport’s commercial arm and has been interim chair of the RFL since July.

The RFL has been without a permanent chair since Simon Johnson stepped down last March, which led to former chief executive Wood returning to the governing body.

While the RFL say an “open and thorough search” took place, Wood was considered to be favourite for the position.

He is set to be voted in at an RFL Council meeting on Tuesday, March 24.

The role will initially be for a one-year term, with an option for a second year.

The RFL’s nominations committee have also put forward Dermot Power, Emma Rosewarne, Lord Jonathan Caine and Sara Symington as independent non-executive directors.

Power, Rosewarne and Caine already sit on the board of directors while Symington is a former professional cyclist who has held leadership roles at several sports bodies including UK Sport and UK Athletics.

The independent non-executive directors have been offered terms of varying length.