Nigel Wood sets out next steps after strategic review

NIGEL WOOD is ready to listen to people across the game following the publication of a strategic review which produced 144 recommendations for Rugby League.

Eleven months after Nigel Wood returned to the Rugby Football League as interim chairman at the instigation of many clubs with the promise of a review, a number of major changes have been proposed.

Among the most notable is a suggestion that the Challenge Cup showpiece could be moved away from Wembley, consideration for Super League to be expanded to more than 14 teams, and for a Charity Shield fixture between the winners of the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup.

The recommendations, which came after wide consultation across the sport, will be put to the RFL Council in March and, if approved, will form the basis of a new strategic plan.

“It’s important to emphasise that the review came about at the behest of the clubs, who were unhappy with the direction of travel of the previous RFL administration,” Wood told League Express.

“They wanted to see a more compelling way forward, which is why we have made 144 recommendations under 13 distinct strategic areas.

“This is the next phase in the evolution of Rugby League and the aim is to trigger debate and discussion.

“We don’t expect all our recommendations to be supported by everyone involved in the game. Rugby League supporters have strong views of their own as do all other stakeholders.

“We don’t claim that all our proposals are perfect, but they do establish a framework to take the whole game forward and try to ensure we focus on the future development of the game, which will come to a head at the March meeting of the Rugby League Council.

“We are delighted to see that the debate has begun, following the publication of the review document, and we look forward to taking them forward and listening to the various stakeholders in the game, who will no doubt all want to have an input into the process.”