Castleford Tigers pair likely to miss start of Super League season as Ryan Carr gives recruitment latest

RYAN CARR has revealed that Castleford Tigers may dip into the transfer market throughout the 2026 Super League season if depth is an issue.

The Tigers have been one of the most active top flight clubs in terms of incomings following a dreadful 2025 campaign.

With signings numbering well into double figures, it will be a new-look Castleford side that takes to the field this time around under Carr.

But, Carr himself has not ruled out any further changes to that team.

“We will see, the season will tell us a lot as it goes on and the early part of the campaign will show us where we are at depth wise,” Carr told League Express.

“We might be forced to pick up another here and there but I’m really proud of where the boys are at.

“So, no immediate signings but we will see where the year takes us.”

That being said, one of those signings is likely to miss the first round against Wigan Warriors this weekend.

“Semi Valemei picked up a niggle and that’s a week-to-week proposition with him.

“Louis Senior rolled his ankle in the St Helens fixture which is unfortunate for him because he did a really good job of getting back fit from an injury last season.

“Other than that, we are fully fit but they will both be racing the clock for the start of the Super League season.”