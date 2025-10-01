Championship Grand Final broadcast details

THE Championship Grand Final between York Knights and Toulouse Olympique will be broadcast live on The Sportsman.

The fixture, which will kick off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon, will see either York or Toulouse crowned the second-tier champions.

As well as there being bragging rights as champions at stake, the winner will also earn an extra 0.125 IMG points, which could be all-important come the end of the year when places in Super League are decided on.

The Knights go into the Grand Final as favourites following an incredible run of form which saw them top the Championship table with 20 wins from 24 games.

A 30-18 win over Halifax Panthers confirmed York’s place in this weekend’s crunch clash while Toulouse came from behind to beat Bradford Bulls 24-20 in the other semi-final.