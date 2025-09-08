Wigan Warriors confirm Christian Wade exit with new club revealed

WIGAN WARRIORS have confirmed the exit of Christian Wade, with the veteran winger set to join rugby union side Newcastle Red Bulls.

The Slough-born 34-year-old joined the Club from Gloucester on a short-term deal earlier this year utilising the talent transfer rules around the salary cap.

Wade, who has also had a spell with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL, played two first team games scoring two tries. He also had a number of outings for the Warriors’ Reserves team.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet said: “I’d like to thank Christian and his family for everything they’ve brought to Wigan during his time here. He’s been a true professional from day one, with a great attitude and real commitment to the team.

“We’ve really enjoyed having him in the group and we wish him and his family all the very best as he moves on to this exciting new chapter with Newcastle. It is clear to see why he has had such an outstanding career.”