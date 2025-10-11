Nine teams set to compete in European Championship

THE new look men’s European Championship kicks off on Saturday, with nine nations taking part in Euro B, C and D, three in each group based on the IRL World Rankings at the end of 2024.

They will play each other once, with the winners of Euros C and D promoted, and the third placed sides in Euros B and C relegated.

Euro D gets underway first when Norway host Czechia this Saturday 11 October, Czechia then returning home to face Germany on Saturday 18 October. The group concludes in Germany on Saturday 25 October when they welcome Norway.

Euro C will be played centrally, in Italy, at Pasian Di Prato Rugby Club. The action begins on Saturday 18 October as Italy face Ukraine, Ukraine and Greece clash midweek on Wednesday 22 October, and the final match takes place on Saturday 25 October as Italy and Greece go head-to-head.

Euro B also gets underway on Saturday 18 October as Malta take on Netherlands. Netherlands will then face Serbia on Saturday 25 October before the competition culminates with Serbia hosting Malta on Saturday 1 November.

“All of the competing nations have worked really hard to be in a position to restart this new-look European Championship,” noted European Rugby League chair, Dean Andrew.

“The competition was born out of consultation with the members, who expressed a strong desire for a multi-year framework.

“We will continue the discussions to involve more members in the structure, while also taking account of bilaterally arranged tours. I’m looking forward to the games kicking off and seeing the results and reports coming in. There are some exciting contests in prospect.”

MEN’S EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP 2025 FIXTURES

Euro B

Saturday 18 October – Malta v Netherlands – Marsa Sports Complex, Malta (kick off TBC)

Saturday 25 October – Netherlands v Serbia – RC Oysters, Oistervijk, Netherlands (kick off 5.30pm)

Saturday 1 November – Serbia v Malta – FK BSK, Borca, Serbia (kick off 1pm)

Euro C

Saturday 18 October – Italy v Ukraine – RC Pasian Di Prato, Udine, Italy (kick off 3pm)

Wednesday 22 October – Greece v Ukraine – RC Pasian Di Prato, Udine, Italy (kick off 3pm)

Saturday 25 October – Italy v Greece – RC Pasian Di Prato, Udine, Italy (kick off 3pm)

Euro D

Saturday 11 October – Norway v Czechia – Strømmen Stadion, Strømmen, Norway (kick off 2pm)

Saturday 18 October – Czechia v Germany – Stadion HZS, Hradec Kralove, Czechia (kick off 1pm)

Saturday 25 October – Germany v Norway, Sportplatz Welper, Hattingen, Germany (kick off 2pm)