Pioneering Lionesses take historic story into classrooms

MEMBERS of the trailblazing 1996 Great Britain Women’s Rugby League team have helped to deliver an innovative schools programme that has taken their incredible story into classrooms across Yorkshire.

Tourists Jill Adams, Lucy Ferguson and Joanna Carr-Will were part of the initiative between the Women in Rugby League heritage project and schools programme Literacy Kicks.

Funded by a grant from Sporting Heritage, it saw pupils in Featherstone, Hull and Doncaster learn how the Lionesses raised their own funds with little support to become the first ever touring female Rugby League side – before beating Australia 2-1 after losing the first Test in a gripping series.

It remains the last time a senior men or women’s Great Britain or England side has beaten Australia in a series ahead of this year’s much-anticipated Ashes return.

Adams, Ferguson and Carr-Will joined Literacy Kicks in classrooms across the county to both share stories of their pioneering trip and then help pupils write their own newspaper reports about the incredible tour.

Ferguson, a second rower for the Lionesses 29 years ago, explained: “Visiting local schools with the Literacy Kicks project was an incredibly rewarding experience.

“The children were so engaged and curious, and it was a real privilege to share our story with them.

“Seeing how storytelling and sport can ignite imagination and confidence in young people was truly inspiring.

“I’m proud to have been a part of something that encourages the next generation to dream big and believe in their potential.”

Fullback Carr-Will added: “Joining the Literacy Kicks project to help bring our 1996 tour to life was such a privilege.

“Seeing the children come to life and engage with our story whilst recognising that there were similarities with themselves and how they could aspire to be the best they can be, and maybe even represent their country one day, was inspiring and an absolute joy to be part of.”

Stand-off Adams, who is now coaching a girls team at Doncaster Toll Bar ARLFC, also relished the experience.

She said: “It was a delight to see pupils in Doncaster talking so positively about something I was involved with nearly 30 years ago.

“Then to compare it to today and show the changes in women’s rugby was really clever.

“The project was so well researched and presented. I watched the faces of the children, who were obviously engaged, listening to Gareth Walker from Literacy Kicks and watching footage of women play Rugby League.

“The children contributed with interesting thoughts, ideas and questions – what a great way to promote this fabulous sport.”

Walker – a former League Express and Daily Mirror journalist who founded Literacy Kicks in 2022 – said that the presence of players in classrooms helped bring the remarkable story to life.

He said: “It has been a complete privilege for Literacy Kicks to be involved in Women in Rugby League’s heritage project on the trailblazing 1996 Great Britain Women’s Rugby League team.

“Having such an inspirational story to take into primary school classrooms provided the perfect subject to engage children in writing, and to then be joined by members of the Lionesses team added an extra dimension to the sports journalism workshops.

“The way that Lucy, Jo and Jill could offer first hand insights into their 1996 experiences – from raising their own funds, to losing the first test before triumphing in the final two – was fantastic for the children in class.

“They certainly enjoyed trying on their playing shirts and caps as well!

“We’re thankful too for the support of the brilliant Sporting Heritage in funding this project, and for the vision of Women in Rugby League’s Julia Lee – herself a referee on that incredible tour – in helping bring it to life.”

Lee – who has led the Women in Rugby League heritage project from its inception – was present in class to share stories and help pupils write their newspaper articles.

She said: “Going into schools and seeing children light up when they hear the Lionesses’ story has been really special.

“Back in 1996 we never imagined that nearly 30 years later the journey would be inspiring a new generation.

“For me, it’s about showing young people that with belief and determination you can overcome obstacles and achieve things you didn’t think possible.

“Watching the children connect with that message has been such a joy.”