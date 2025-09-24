North Wales Crusaders stalwart signs new one-year contract

SHAUN COSTELLO has agreed a new one-year contract with League One champions North Wales Crusaders.

The 27-year-old forward has made 57 appearances for the club since joining in 2022, including 14 games this year.

Crusaders head coach Carl Forster (above) said: “Cozzy is a crucial player for us.

“He keeps his head down, works hard and you know that whenever you call upon him he will take to the field and make an impact.

“I’m delighted to see him sign a contract extension and have the opportunity to work with him into next season.”