North Wales Crusaders coach enjoying competition for places

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS coach Carl Forster says competition for places has helped drive their successful season so far.

Crusaders maintained top spot in the League One table with a victory at Keighley on Sunday.

Finishing in the top four will bring a place in the ‘eights’ which also include four Championship sides and will at this stage determine the three teams who will feature in the second tier in 2026, although there may yet be a structure change.

Forster used 25 players across eleven matches in all competitions prior to the league game at Keighley, with five having featured in each.

Wales international prop Ben Evans has been limited to one substitute appearance and speedy threequarter Jake Spedding has featured just five times, with Forster looking forward to their return to add to the competition for places.

He told the club website: “We’re still missing some key players, we’ve got Ben Evans, Jake Spedding and Liam Cooper all out for at least the next few weeks, and that’s three big players for us.

“That being said, every time a player has got an opportunity this season, they have taken it.

“I think it goes to show the competition for places within the squad, and just how healthy that is. If you get the call to come into the team then you know that you have to perform or the shirt isn’t going to be yours the following week. It’s a brilliant place to be.”