North Wales Crusaders offer free admission to upcoming game

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS are offering free admission to their next home clash with Keighley on Sunday, August 23 as they thank existing supporters – and try to attract new ones.

The Colwyn Bay club are continuing to work towards raising their profile, and getting the green light from the governing body to continue playing in the Championship.

Following an insolvency event, the licence handed to a consortium led by former owner Jamie El-Kaleh in May covered only the remainder of this season, with the Crusaders challenged to prove their worth for continued inclusion.

They have now appointed a new coach for 2027 and 2028 in Stuart Simmons, who was assistant to former team chief Carl Forster for three years, culminating in last season’s League One title triumph.

And their former forward Ben Evans has been made chief executive, tasked with leading the club’s strategic development.

El-Kaleh said: “I want to thank every single person who has stood by North Wales Crusaders through what has been one of the most difficult periods in the club’s history.

“Your loyalty, patience and continued support have meant more than you may ever realise.

“This club is still here because people care deeply about it, and we remain determined to build a future everyone connected with North Wales Crusaders can be proud of.

“Against Keighley, We want to welcome families, former supporters, local clubs, community groups and people who may never have experienced a Rugby League match before.

“We want the stands to be full, the atmosphere to be positive and the day to demonstrate the potential this club still has. Let’s show professional Rugby League matters to North Wales.”