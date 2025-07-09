Catalans Dragons prop signs contract extension

TEVITA SATAE will remain with Super League strugglers Catalans Dragons in 2026 after signing a new one-year deal.

The Tongan prop joined from Hull FC ahead of the 2024 campaign and has made 45 appearances for the Perpignan club.

“I would like to thank Bernard (Guasch, owner) for giving me the opportunity to extend my time with the Dragons,” said Satae, 32.

“I’m really grateful for it as I’ve grown to love this club and the community of Perpignan.

“I’m looking forward to contributing and helping to get this club back to where it belongs.”

Catalans coach Joel Tomkins said: “I am delighted that Chris (Satae) has agreed to extend his stay at the club.

“He is a big part of our team and club, a great professional and a role model to our younger players.”

The Dragons still have 13 first-teamers off-contract at the end of the season including fellow overseas men Tevita Pangai Jr, Tariq Sims and Bayley Sironen.

Last week they confirmed their first signing for 2026 in Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Toby Sexton.