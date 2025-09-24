Rochdale Hornets sign Swinton Lions halfback

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed halfback Jordan Paga from Swinton Lions on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old made 13 appearances for Swinton last season, after previous spells at both Hunslet and Oldham.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “He’s been a thorn in our side many times when playing against us, so I’m really pleased that we’ve finally been able to bring him to Rochdale and he will be playing for and not against us in 2026.”

Paga is Rochdale’s second addition for next season after fellow halfback Jamie Dallimore, who has joined from North Wales Crusaders.