Wales A victorious in first outing

WALES A 68 SIMON WESTON XIII 14

IAN GOLDEN, The Gnoll, Neath, Saturday

WALES A celebrated their first outing with a win over a hastily-assembled Simon Weston XIII, who replaced the UK Armed Forces, who withdrew from the match earlier this month.

The Simon Weston side, endorsed by the Welsh former Falklands War hero, was mainly made up of this year’s Wales Dragonhearts side, with other players from the Welsh Conference.

Former Ospreys RU winger Jay Baker closed with six tries, while Isaac Morgan crossed twice.

Other touchdowns went to Mason Phillips, Llewellyn Hawkins, Oliver Garmston, Dan Hetherington and Alex Green.

Elli Evans (five) and Phillips (three) added conversions.

The Simon Weston X111 were 20-0 adrift before posting tries by Brandon Lamb and, with a brace, Conor O’Callaghan, one of which Nathan Tucker goaled.

WALES A: Isaac Morgan (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Dan Hetherington (Wakefield Trinity), Mason Phillips (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Llewellyn Hawkes (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Jay Baker (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Elli Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Henry Parker (Leigh Leopards), Charlie Thomas (Hull FC), Finlay Walker (Salford Red Devils), Jamie Jenkins (North Wales Crusaders), George Birch (Newcastle Thunder, capt), Oliver Garmston (St Helens), John Hutchings (Salford Red Devils). Subs: Dafydd Morgan (Bradford Bulls), Alex Green (Salford Red Devils), Jacob Purcell (South Wales Jets), Lloyd Allen (Aberavon Fighting Irish)

SIMON WESTON XIII: Lewis Francis (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Ieuan Allen (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Rhodri Roberts (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Lewis Harris (Rhondda Outlaws), Luke Ingram (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Daniel Wilds (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Sean Waldeck (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Tom Spedding (Ulverston), Nathan Tucker (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Johnathan Reid (South Wales Jets), Ben Rees (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Brandon Lamb (Bristol All Golds, capt), Conor O’Callaghan (Aberavon Fighting Irish). Subs: Owen Evans (Aberavon Fighting Irish), Mason Apsee (Rhondda Outlaws), Chadd George (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Charley Bodman (South Wales Jets), Lewis Rowden (South Wales Jets), Ieuan Ace (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Scott Walker (Bridgend Blue Bulls)

Referee: Ian Curzon