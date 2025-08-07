Women’s Super League title is no one-horse race insists St Helens coach

ST HELENS joint-coach Dec Hardman insists this season is not a one-horse race, despite many people tipping Wigan for Grand Final glory in October.

The Warriors are currently top of the table, having dropped just one point all season – in a 22-22 draw against Saints.

Saints themselves also remain unbeaten, but are a point behind Wigan having also played out a draw against Leeds in round one.

Those two sides were involved in another thriller in late July (Saints won 22-20), sending out the message that both are contenders.

“Wigan have got their thing going on this year and good on them, but there is still a way to go this season,” said Hardman.

“We have been in that position ourselves where everyone is backing you to win everything, but sometimes someone has a different idea.

“I know how competitive I am and I know how competitive Lois (Forsell, the Leeds coach) and Lindsay (Anfield, the York coach) are as well, and we all want to win.

“No one is talking about York and they have won it for the last two years, so again, write them off at your peril.”