Paul Wellens on Konrad Hurrell playing in the Championship and verdict on Castleford Tigers and Danny McGuire

PAUL WELLENS has backed Konrad Hurrell to return to full fitness after playing last weekend on dual-registration at Halifax Panthers.

Hurrell had to undergo an operation towards the back end of last year after suffering a horrendous neck injury, with concerns that the centre may have had to retire.

However, the 33-year-old is on his steady path back to recovery and will play for the Panthers again this weekend, Wellens has confirmed.

“I think he did well really, but it’s important for Konrad to get some gametime out on the field after the significant injury he has overcome,” Wellens said.

“He has put himself in a really strong position but I feel he needs some games under his belt and our relationship with Halifax is a strong one with Kyle Eastmond being their head coach too.

“He really enjoyed the experience of going and playing there and he was welcomed by the Halifax team.”

This weekend, Saints will go up against Castleford Tigers in Round Two of Super League.

And Wellens believes that the Tigers’ 19-18 loss to Hull KR was “impressive” considering their Challenge Cup Third Round exit to Bradford Bulls.

“I thought it was an impressive response to a disappointing situation from them as a club,” Wellens continued.

“What you saw from them was a really competitive team. They went to Hull KR and went toe-to-toe with a very good side and almost came away with a victory.

“We are under no illusions over how difficult this will be and the players understand the challenge they face this week.

“You can understand why people wrote them off after Bradford but their competitiveness didn’t surprise me at all.

“We beat them handsomely away last year and then they beat us at home and were bang at it.”

Wellens also had kind words to say about McGuire in his first permanent spell as a head coach.

“Magsy is a great lad, I’ve known him for a long time. We have come up against each other a fair bit during our careers but we did play alongside each other for England too.

“I loved his reactions in the coaching box last week, it was really passionate. That all adds to the spectacle.

“Magsy is a competitor and a winner and his team will look like that.”