Super League fixture between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors to take place at Dewsbury

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced that their home fixture against Wigan Warriors on Saturday 14th June will be played at Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium. with a 3pm kick-off.

With their John Smith’s Stadium home unavailable due to a concert by Welsh rock band Stereophonics, the Giants have found an alternative venue for the match on Saturday, June 14.

The Shay at Halifax, where games have been taken in the past and to where the Giants are in line to move next season as supremo Ken Davy tries to progress plans to build a new home in Huddersfield, is unavailable.

Work on the pitch means it is out of action until Saturday, June 29, when Halifax Panthers play York.

The Giants wanted to play Wigan as close to Huddersfield as possible, and have plumped for the FLAIR Stadium, ten miles away (it’s eight to Halifax).

The Owl Lane venue, which like the John Smith’s Stadium opened in 1994 after Dewsbury had ground-shared with neighbours Batley following their departure from former home Crown Flatt in 1991, holds 5,100.

The stadium was also used by Bradford Bulls between the start of the 2020 season and the end of May 2021 as they had a spell away from Odsal, citing rising maintenance costs.