NRL releases 2026 draw amid talk of reducing season length

THE 2026 NRL and NRLW draws for 2026 were unveiled last week, with the NRL using artificial intelligence to assist with the creation of the draw.

And the draw has received a generally positive reception from clubs and supporters.

“No draw is ever perfect, but with the use of new software and a record number of inputs and constraints, the 2026 schedule is finalised and fans have a great deal to get excited about,” said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“We have focused on fans, player wellbeing and balancing competitive elements.

“The reduction of five-day turnarounds to no more than one per club and the distribution of byes were important outcomes to achieve.”

The season begins with the Las Vegas games between Canterbury and St George Illawarra, and Newcastle v North Queensland, which will be played in February 28 in the USA.

The first match on Australian soil will see Melbourne face Parramatta in the Victorian state on Thursday 5th March, with NZ Warriors then facing the Roosters and Brisbane Broncos hosting the Panthers the following night.

On Saturday 7th March the Sharks will host the Titans and Manly will host Canberra, with the final game of the round on Sunday seeing the Dolphins facing the Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium.

The 2026 draw has the lowest number of five-day turnarounds in NRL history (down from 21 in 2025 to 12 in 2026). No team has more than one five-day turnaround.

The Magic Round in Brisbane has been scheduled from Friday, May 15th to Sunday 17th, with next year’s opening State of Origin game set to be played on May 27th in Sydney, with the subsequent games in Melbourne (MCG June 17th) and the final game in Brisbane (July 8th).

The NRLW will kick off with a prime-time Thursday night match between 2025 preliminary finalists the Knights and the Sharks on July 2.

The NRL has also confirmed that Wagga Wagga will host the second NRLW Magic Round next year, with 12 clubs set to play three games on each of Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2.

In the longer term the NRL is reported to be considering reducing length of its season to 19 games when three more teams are added to the competition in the forthcoming years.

Perth Bears will join in 2027, PNG Chiefs in 2028 and a second New Zealand team is widely expected to join the competition after that.

The object of such a move would be to allow more time for representative and international Rugby League.

On the other hand, the only shadow currently hanging over the NRL is the threat of R360, the breakaway international rugby union competition that is due to begin in a year’s time.

Although organisers are trying primarily to recruit rugby union players, Melbourne Storm’s Ryan Papenhuyzen and Parramatta’s Zac Lomax have been released from their contracts, reportedly to take up remunerative offers with the new organisation.