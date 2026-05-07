Robert Mathias’ pledge after London Broncos return

LONDON BRONCOS centre Robert Mathias is relishing his return to action and eager to help Jason Demetriou’s side carry on being ruthless.

The capital club, which has its sights firmly trained on Super League, is aiming to underline its credentials by bossing the second tier this season. But they don’t expect to have things all their own way.

They made it ten wins out of ten in the league by beating Goole 70-10 on Saturday in their second trip north in successive matches.

Doncaster were downed 30-16 the previous Sunday in a contest which fully tested the full-time Broncos’ strength and stamina.

It took four converted tries between the 68th and 78th minutes to overpower the hosts, who had led 16-6 up to that point.

Mathias, one of seven Papua New Guineans brought in by Demetriou, who also coaches the Kumuls national team, is back after a knee injury sustained in only his third London appearance.

And the 25-year-old former PNG Hunters Queensland Cup player, who helped his country win last year’s Pacific Bowl tournament, is enjoying getting back into the swing of things.

“It was devastating to get the injury, but our medical team are really good and worked hard to get me back as soon as possible,” he explained.

“I was excited to return but also a bit nervous, and the coach helped me get through that first match back (the 62-6 1895 Cup first-round win over Keighley).

“We have a good group here and a good coach and we all want to be successful by playing our London footy.

“That’s sticking to our processes, completing our sets, kicking in the cage (keeping opponents pinned deep in their own territory) and being ruthless in everything we do.”