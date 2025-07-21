Trial of ex-rugby league forward Gareth Hock’s stopped and rescheduled for 2026

FORMER rugby league forward Gareth Hock has had his trial stopped and rescheduled for 2026.

Hock is accused of ten offences in total – rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, and perverting the course of justice.

But, whilst proceedings were underway at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, with the jury having heard two days of evidence, the presiding judge fell ill.

With the original judge not being able to recover in time to continue the trial, the jury was discharged with a new trial date set for May 2026 instead.

The 41-year-old has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Hock has now been released on conditional bail ahead of a further pre-trial hearing scheduled for next month.