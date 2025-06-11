Obituary: Peter Banner – The wily Welshman who won a league title with Salford

PETER BANNER (August 1948 – June 2025)

PETER BANNER was a wily and popular scrum-half who won the league title with Salford and helped Leeds to a Challenge Cup final either side of representing Wales in the 1975 World Cup.

Small in stature but a gutsy and resilient performer who had a Newport-born grandfather, the Rochdalian played in all but one of Wales’ eight ties in the five-nation tournament, which took place at various venues over eight months and in which Les Pearce’s side finished third with three wins from eight matches.

Three of those took place Down Under, a 12-7 victory over England in Brisbane, 30-13 defeat by eventual champions Australia in Sydney and 13-8 loss to New Zealand in Auckland, and Banner played in the first and third.

He also appeared in four other tour matches as well as two later World Cup wins – 25-24 against the Kiwis in Swansea (at the St Helen’s ground) and 23-2 against France on the familiar turf of Salford’s home ground The Willows (although by that stage he had been transferred to Featherstone Rovers).

The first two of his nine Test appearances (two tries) came in the victory over France and defeat by England three-nation European Championship of 1974-75, the season after Salford sealed their first championship since 1938-39.

Banner, who also represented Lancashire, was a regular as Les Bettinson’s side collected 23 wins and one draw from their 30 matches to finish a point above St Helens in the new First Division, the league have previously been one 30-strong section.

He also helped Salford win the Lancashire Cup in 1972-73, when he scored a try as Swinton were beaten 25-11 in the final at Wilderspool, Warrington, and the BBC2 Floodlit Trophy in 1974-75, when Warrington were toppled 10-5 at Wilderspool in a final replay following a 0-0 draw at The Willows.

Signed from Rochdale amateurs Spotland Rangers in March 1967, his 180 Salford appearances (24 tries and one goal), also included three losing finals, in the Player’s No.6 Trophy of 1972-73 (won by Leeds) and the Lancashire Cup of 1973-74 (Wigan) and 1974-75 (Widnes).

Following the £15,000 arrival of Steve Nash at Salford from Featherstone in August 1975, Banner went the other way in a £4,750 switch (after a month on loan at Halifax).

However, his stay at Post Office Road lasted only to the following close-season, when after 21 appearances for Rovers, Leeds paid £5,000 for his services.

Banner soon contributed to the Loiners’ 1976-77 Yorkshire Cup triumph, with his former club Featherstone beaten 16-12 in the Headingley final.

He then helped Leeds beat Batley, Barrow, Workington Town and St Helens to book a Challenge Cup final clash with Widnes, but before the Wembley trip, sprung a surprise by emigrating to Australia (he later organised supporters’ tours for Ashes series Down Under).

Banner later moved to Thailand, where following heart problems, he died aged 76.