Workington Town fans await update on possible stadium switch

WORKINGTON TOWN are expecting to provide an update on their plans for a possible stadium switch next week.

Shareholders have been invited to a meeting on the proposed Cumberland Sports Village on Tuesday, June 17.

It will outline the current position of the project at Workington Football Club’s Borough Park and there will be a presentation about the proposed development as well as further guidance about timescales.

Following the informal update, further information will be provided to fans and members of the public.

Cumberland Sports Village is a £6.4million project which would be home to both the football and Rugby League clubs.

The local council have already agreed a release of grant-funding and there had been hopes a planning application would be submitted last autumn, but there has been no news about the planned development for several months.

A board statement said: “Along with our fellow stakeholders in the project, we look forward to welcoming shareholders to the meeting and to sharing these latest developments with all supporters immediately on its conclusion.”