Odds revealed in Super League Grand Final and relegation race

THE latest odds have been revealed in the race for the Super League Grand Final as well as the one to avoid relegation.

With the Catalans Dragons sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table, the likes of Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Leigh Leopards are hot on their heels.

Warrington Wolves and Hull KR occupy the final two play-off spots, but Salford Red Devils, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants are not out of the picture just yet.

Stranded in the final two places on the Super League ladder are Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, with the former currently being given evens by Super League sponsors Betfred to finish bottom whilst the Tigers are 8/11.

To win the Grand Final, St Helens and Catalans both have odds of 2/1, with Wigan close behind on 3/1.

Leigh, the new Challenge Cup holders, have odds of 7/1 with Warrington way back with odds of 20/1.

Despite being third bottom, Huddersfield are next on the list with odds of 25/1 to win the Grand Final, with Hull FC at 28/1, Leeds at 33/1 and Salford and Hull KR – despite Rovers sitting in sixth – at 66/1.

Here is the list of odds in full:

Grand Final winner

Catalans Dragons – 2/1

St Helens – 2/1

Wigan Warriors – 3/1

Leigh Leopards – 7/1

Warrington Wolves – 20/1

Huddersfield Giants – 25/1

Hull FC – 28/1

Leeds Rhinos – 33/1

Salford Red Devils – 66/1

Hull KR – 66/1

Relegated

Castleford Tigers – 8/11

Wakefield Trinity – Evens