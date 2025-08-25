Off-contract St Helens man suffers season-ending injury

OFF-CONTRACT St Helens star Tee Ritson has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season with an ankle injury.

Ritson, who has registered three tries in 26 games for Saints, is out of contract at the end of the 2025 campaign and has not played since September 2024.

Recently, the 29-year-old has been plying his trade with former club Barrow Raiders in the Championship, with the Thai international scoring 81 tries in 89 appearances for the Cumbrian side over two different spells.

However, his 2025 season has come to a stuttering halt with Ritson undergoing ankle reconstruction – though the Raiders did confirm that the surgery had been successful.

The Cumbrian club posted on X: “🤕 Barrow Raiders can confirm that Tee Ritson is ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing a successful ankle reconstruction earlier today.

“Speedy recovery, Tee 💪❤️”