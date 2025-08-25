The price Super League sides will have to shell out to sign ex-St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd

SUPER LEAGUE sides will have to shell out almost £200,000 in wages to bring in South Sydney Rabbitohs and former St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd.

Dodd’s current contract with the Rabbitohs stands at around $650,000 – which equates to almost £310,000 – which would blow almost every Super League club out of the water in terms of wage demands under the current salary cap.

However, Souths have, according to the Daily Telegraph, appeared willing to pay around $250,000 of that contract to get rid of the halfback after just one season.

That would mean Super League sides would have to pay £190,000 – or $400,000 – to bring in Dodd which is still a hefty amount given the limited salary cap in the northern hemisphere as opposed to the one in the NRL.

All Out Rugby League recently revealed that Catalans Dragons were keen on bringing Dodd back to Super League, with the 23-year-old playing just six times for the Rabbitohs in the NRL since his move ahead of the 2025 campaign.